Rep. Tim Burchett, lawmakers push for UFO transparency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a congressional hearing Wednesday, three military members testified before the House Oversight Committee about their encounters with Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R) led the charge for the hearing. “The Pentagon says these things don’t exist, it’s bogus, yet they sure spend a lot of time trying to block us,” said Burchett.

Burchett said the testimony from the three witnesses was powerful. “Coming from a combat veteran who holds up his hand and swears to God that these are the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, that’s pretty strong,” he said.

The bipartisan committee is demanding more transparency from the federal government.

Burchett and other lawmakers plan to begin work to create a confidential reporting system for pilots and military members who encounter UAPs.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.