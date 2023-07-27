Report: US gun suicides reached record high in 2022

FILE - Gun deaths are down overall, but the rate of people using them to kill themselves is up.
FILE - Gun deaths are down overall, but the rate of people using them to kill themselves is up.(Pexels via MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One person died from a firearm-related injury every 11 minutes in the U.S. last year, more than 48,000 people total, according to a report by John Hopkins University.

A drop in firearm homicides helped drive that number down from 2021, but the total did not decrease as much as it should have. The reason is that gun-related suicides are up to a new record high.

For the first time, the rate of gun suicides among Black adolescents 10 to 19 years old surpassed that of white children.

According to John Hopkins University, guns continue to be responsible for most deaths among American teens for the fifth year in a row.

Anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 to connect with a trained mental health counselor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten by angry customers, police search for suspects
Six Michigan men arrested for theft at Jefferson City Walmart
Six Michigan men arrested for theft at Johnson City Walmart
Oak Ridge experienced a city-wide power outage on Wednesday, according to Oak Ridge Police...
Power restored in Oak Ridge after city-wide outage
The Knoxville-Knox County Metro Planning Commission has recommended that the home be preserved.
Historic East Knoxville home built in early 1900s could come crashing down
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life of...
Former Mississippi governor sues news site over welfare fraud comments
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired again
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak...
Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three
Animals at Zoo Knoxville enjoying some activities to cool off during the summer heat
Animals at Zoo Knoxville enjoying some activities to cool off during the summer heat
Catholic dioceses around the state are dealing with a surge of lawsuits.
Upstate New York Catholic diocese announces $100 million settlement for sexual abuse victims