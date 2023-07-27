School Mania offers Knox County families free school supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ School Mania is coming back for its fifth year to help families in the Knoxville area by handing out bags of school supplies.

The event will take place in the Jacob Building parking lot at Chilhowee Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday July 28. Cars can enter from 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive and follow the one-way traffic flow to exit on Magnolia Ave.

Kids’ attendance is encouraged, but is not required to receive supplies. Vehicles without children will have a limit of four supply bags. There will be 2,500 bags of supplies valued around $45 each and are available on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

