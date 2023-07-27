Select dealerships to provide free fixes to prevent theft in certain cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hyundai and Kia are offering customers free steering-wheel locks or a free software upgrade in response to a nationwide increase of thefts in their cars, according to Carfax.

According to Carfax, almost 5 million cars still need repairs. Carfax partnered with Kia and Hyundai to give customers information and how to get it fixed for free.

A way customers can check out the issue and check whether their car has the software done is by checking out the free vehicle history reports.

According to Carfax, the vehicles affected were models between 2010-2022 and have keyed ignitions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said they lack an immobilizer to prevent theft.

The software repair updates the theft alarm software to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and could require the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the car on, according to the NHTSA.

Due to online videos, people breaking into cars and thefts have increased, according to Carfax.

Because of the increase in thefts, some insurance companies have decided to not write new policies for certain models due to them being too easy to steal.

In February, Eric Stewart, with Stewart Insurance Group, said to combat this, consumers should look at independent agencies that offer multiple carriers.

Carfax said that in total, 15 states have seen more than 100,000 affected cars on their roads.

In the state of Tennessee, Carfax reports at 116,000 cars are affected.

Carfax map of Hyundai and Kia thefts by state. (Carfax)

According to Carfax, the following cars are affected:

Hyundai vehicles affected:

·2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2018-2021 Veloster

2018-2022 Accent

2018-2022 Kona

2019 Santa Fe XL

2020-2021 Venue

2020-2021 Palisade

Kia vehicles affected:

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Forte

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

2021-2022 K5

In May, Kia and Hyundai entered into an agreement to resolve the car theft issues. The agreement, estimated at about $200 million, will provide cash compensation for people who have had theft-related vehicle losses or damages not covered by insurance in addition to the reimbursement for insurance deductibles, increased insurance premiums, and other theft-related costs.

As part of the settlement, Kia Media said the software upgrade will be automatically installed in conjunction with any service or maintenance appointment that brings the owner of an eligible car to the dealership.

For customers who cannot accommodate the software upgrade, the agreement will provide reimbursement of up to $300 for the purchase of various anti-theft devices. For more information click here.

