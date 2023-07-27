Thousands of KUB customers without power

Over 7,000 people are without power in North and West Knoxville, according to Knoxville Utilities Board.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over 7,000 people are without power in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map.

The Lonsdale, Ball Camp and Meadowbrook communities are affected, KUB officials said.

“The outage was identified around 6 p.m. Crews are working to identify and repair the issue,” KUB officials said.

There is no official word on what caused the outage.

This is a developing story.

