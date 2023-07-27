Ways to Find Your Fun for the hot weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of summer break nears, here are some ways to Find Your Fun with the kids this weekend!

Friday, July 28:

Knox County Park and Recreation continues its Sunset Cinema Series. This Friday’s movie is Encanto! You can watch it at French Memorial Park starting at 7 p.m. This free event takes place every other Friday at a different park.

Ancient Lore Village is also hosting a movie night. The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies is playing Friday night. The event starts at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting around 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for kids.

The Kuumba Festival is back this weekend. It starts Friday at noon in Market Square with food and vendors celebrating the African-American culture. The festival continues Saturday around downtown Knoxville. Each night ends with a live band.

Saturday, July 29:

Beetles, Bees, and Butterflies...Oh My! Grab a butterfly net and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon catching beetles, butterflies and bees at Ijams Nature Center. It’s Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is designed for ages 14 and older. You must have a ticket to go to this event. Tickets are $15 online.

The Chicks World Tour is coming to Knoxville this Saturday. The concert is at Thompson-Boling Arena starting at 7:30 p.m. Special guest Wild Rivers will also play. You can still buy tickets through Ticketmaster for as low as $30.

