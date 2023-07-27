Ways to Find Your Fun for the hot weekend

Find Your Fun as the end of summer break nears.
Find Your Fun as the end of summer break nears.
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of summer break nears, here are some ways to Find Your Fun with the kids this weekend!

Friday, July 28:

Knox County Park and Recreation continues its Sunset Cinema Series. This Friday’s movie is Encanto! You can watch it at French Memorial Park starting at 7 p.m. This free event takes place every other Friday at a different park.

Ancient Lore Village is also hosting a movie night. The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies is playing Friday night. The event starts at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting around 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for kids.

The Kuumba Festival is back this weekend. It starts Friday at noon in Market Square with food and vendors celebrating the African-American culture. The festival continues Saturday around downtown Knoxville. Each night ends with a live band.

Saturday, July 29:

Beetles, Bees, and Butterflies...Oh My! Grab a butterfly net and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon catching beetles, butterflies and bees at Ijams Nature Center. It’s Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is designed for ages 14 and older. You must have a ticket to go to this event. Tickets are $15 online.

The Chicks World Tour is coming to Knoxville this Saturday. The concert is at Thompson-Boling Arena starting at 7:30 p.m. Special guest Wild Rivers will also play. You can still buy tickets through Ticketmaster for as low as $30.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man dies in Knoxville motorcycle crash, police say
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
‘A bundle of joy’ | Family friends remember 12-year-old killed in Norris Lake boat accident
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
A photo of Drakes Creek Park, where Full Count Ministries plays many of its baseball games.
State law reveals child sex crimes Hendersonville baseball coach is accused of

Latest News

In a congressional hearing Wednesday, lawmakers pushed for transparency from federal...
Rep. Tim Burchett, lawmakers push for UFO transparency
Rep. Tim Burchett, lawmakers push for UFO transparency
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Knoxville
Deadly Oak Ridge shooting sparks investigation