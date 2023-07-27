We’re cranking up the heat even more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat is with us as we move into the evening hours on Thursday and it returns on Friday with just a limited rain chance.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The summer heat wave continues with afternoon highs in the 90s and feeling like 100 for many. This evening we’ll stay in the 90s to upper 80s with limited rain chances.

We wake up on Friday morning near 70 once again and start our climb up to the upper 90s to feeling like 100 for the afternoon. We will have a spotty rain chance for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

No relief in sight for the weekend as temperatures once again stay in the mid 90s and humidity values way up there. Saturday brings a 20% coverage of storms where on Sunday we’ll bump the coverage up to 40%.

We start next week dry, but still hot and we don’t see any relief from the 90s any time soon.

