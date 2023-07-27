West Nile Virus found in mosquito in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All across Tennessee, health departments place mosquito traps to do research on them and look for potentially dangerous viruses and diseases.

In the Inskip area of North Knoxville, there was a mosquito that was caught was determined to be carrying the West Nile Virus, which caught the eye of those at the Knox County Health Department.

According to Corinne Tandy at KCHD, symptoms of the virus can range from a fever, aches and fatigue but can get more severe when people get older.

“Usually people over 60 can get an invasive version of the disease that can impact their brain, spinal cord, and central nervous system that can cause some significant illness and possibly death,” she said.

Although symptoms can vary, Tandy said that around 80% of people that get the virus don’t ever feel any symptoms.

With there being only one mosquito detected in Knox County so far this year with the virus, Tandy isn’t overly concerned, but the statewide data does show that starting in August is when an uptick in instances begins.

“There hasn’t been a human case since 2018 in Knox County,” said Tandy.

Experts recommend that people apply bug spray when going outside, wear long sleeves when weather permits and avoid being outside during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most likely to be out.

“Draining areas where there’s water tipping your trash can over where there’s water in it so mosquitoes aren’t there. Looking for tires and all these different places where mosquitoes can develop,” said University of Tennessee professor Becky Trout Fryxell.

The Knox County Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. in Inskip as a way to help stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.