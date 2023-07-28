AAA offers safety tips to motorists as temperatures rise in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA - The Auto Club Group - is urging motorists to keep their children, pets and vehicles safe this weekend as extreme heat pours across Tennessee.

“The interior of a vehicle can heat up to deadly temperatures much more quickly than we realize, especially during times of extreme heat like we are expecting over the weekend,” said AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper. “We are urging parents and caregivers to not underestimate the risks that excessive heat can pose and to understand that hot car deaths are preventable.”

Some safety tips AAA recommends are:

Don’t Leave Children Alone, Even for Short Amounts of Time - Never leave children unattended in a vehicle - even if the windows are open or the air conditioning is running.

Teach Children That Vehicles Are Not Play Areas - Don’t let children play in an unattended vehicle. Teach your children that a vehicle is not an appropriate hiding spot in hide-and-seek.

Keep Your Vehicle Locked - lock your vehicle doors and trunk even in driveways and garages, and keep keys out of children’s reach.

Make it a Habit to Check Your Vehicle – Before locking your vehicle and walking away, make it a habit to always check the front and back seats.

Create Caregiver Reminders - If you normally drop your child off at a babysitter or daycare, ask the caregiver to call you if your child doesn’t show up as expected.

Add Reminders in Your Vehicle - Put your purse, wallet or cell phone in the back seat. This way, you are reminded to look in the back seat before leaving the vehicle. You can also keep a stuffed animal in your child’s car seat. When the child is with you, move it to the front seat as a reminder that your child is in the back.

Call for Help - If you see a child or pet alone in a locked car, call 911 immediately and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

AAA also recommends checking five key areas of all vehicles including:

Battery

Engine Coolant

Tires

Engine Fluids

Air Conditioning

Despite checking following these tips and maintaining all vehicles, breakdowns can still occur. AAA recommends every driver have a well-stocked emergency kit in their vehicles with the following:

Flashlight with extra batteries

First-aid supplies

Drinking water

Non-perishable snacks for people and pets

Jumper cables

Emergency flares or reflectors

Poncho

Basic tool kit

Duct Tape

Gloves

Rags or paper towels

For more information and safety tips, visit the AAA website here.

