The Chicks reschedule Knoxville, Nashville shows

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country band The Chicks have announced that they are rescheduling their Knoxville and Nashville shows due to illness. The announcement came Friday.

“We have made the difficult decision to also reschedule our shows in Knoxville and Greensboro,” the band said after cancelling their Nashville show.

They were set to play at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday night.

Now, The Chicks will play in Knoxville on Sept. 21 and Nashville on Sept. 23. Original tickets will be honored.

