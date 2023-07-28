Feeling more than 100° with spotty storms heading into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat continues to crank up today with highs in the low to mid-90s for most of East Tennessee. A few spotty storms are possible over the next few days too.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning and feeling sticky. We are starting out with the sunshine as well with some patchy fog.

The sunshine continues throughout the day with highs near 95 degrees! With the humidity, it could feel like 101-103 degrees this afternoon. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade if you are going to be outside today. A few spotty storms are possible later this evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine continues Saturday with more heat. Highs are in the low to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday and feeling like more than 100 degrees at times. Spotty storms arrive by the evening hours and become more scattered overnight. On and off spotty storms continue Sunday, but most of us stay dry.

We are dry with lots of sunshine to start the new week. Highs are still in the lower 90s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking “cooler” temperatures with highs dropping back to near 90. Scattered downpours and storms look to return by the end of the week.

Friday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.