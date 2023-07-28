Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people were arrested after a teenage Cheddar’s host was beaten.

Brittany, Carol, Darius, and Kaitlin Brantley are charged with aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the assault at 8 p.m. at Cheddar’s on 2147 Germantown Parkway on Sunday.

The victim, Omarion Ford, 17, was working as a host at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for about a month when he says he was attacked by a group of people over seating arrangements.

Ford said Kaitlin and several of her family member came to the restaurant and became upset because it was taking too long for them to be seated.

According to the affidavit, Ford exchanged words with Darius, and then they began to fight.

Kaitlin, Carol, and Brittany allegedly jumped into the fight.

Ford was knocked to the ground during the fight and his head hit a brick wall.

The 17-year-old said he was unconscious for about 20 to 30 minutes.

Ford had a concussion, bruises and cuts on his face, a left black eye, and bruised lungs.

They are set to appear in court Monday.

A teenage restaurant host was beaten by angry customers Sunday night in Memphis after their group of eight was split into two tables. (Source: WMC)

