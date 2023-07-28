Heat continues, some rain in sight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperature continue to climb, and those rain chances sadly are not climbing though.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a partly cloudy night with lows 70s. It will be quiet on the muggy side, so it will feel incredible humid outside.

Your forecast for Saturday is going to be mostly dry, rain chances are slightly elevated at 40-percent. Highs nearing the mid 90s, it will be feeling like the upper 90s to nearing 100-degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Hot will be the word as we go into the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and eventually in the low 90s. Rain chances only about 10 to 20 percent at best, Friday rain chances increase to 40-percent.

Heading into next week, those temperatures are really going to be cranking up, nearing mid to possible upper 90s cannot be ruled out as we go into the middle of next week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking some hot temperatures and not much in the way of rainfall.

Heat and humidity continues (WVLT)

