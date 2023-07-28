Hiker rescued in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Before 7 p.m., Tennessee National Guard and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency crews learned of an injured hiker who was suffering head trauma and needed immediate evacuation to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.(Tennessee Military Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, the Tennessee Army National Guard performed an emergency rescue for an injured hiker at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Before 7 p.m., Tennessee National Guard and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency crews learned of an injured hiker who was suffering head trauma and needed immediate evacuation to a nearby hospital.

The hiker was near Inspiration Point along the Alum Cave trail.

TEMA approved the rescue 40 minutes later.

The aircrew arrived at the scene just after 7:50 p.m. and quickly found the hiker and the GSMNP rangers who were administrating first aid.

The hiker was loaded on a stretcher, hoisted into the Blackhawk helicopter hovering above and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The whole rescue took less than an hour and a half.

