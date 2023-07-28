Hot playground equipment could burn your child’s skin

With hot temperatures hitting East Tennessee, officials warned that playground equipment could be too hot for children.
With hot temperatures hitting East Tennessee, officials warn that playground equipment could be too hot for children.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kids are getting every bit of outdoor play time before heading back to the classroom. With the high temperatures hitting the East Tennessee region, doctors want to remind parents that play equipment can be too hot for their kids.

Dr. Robert Wilson, a family medicine physician with Covenant Medical Group, said that children can get thermal burns when touching surfaces 120 degrees Fahrenheit and hotter.

WVLT News took the surface temperature of slides at Carl Cowan Park’s playground. At 4 p.m., the slides averaged 125 degrees Fahrenheit, hot enough to burn a child’s skin. At 6 p.m., the temperatures were even higher at about 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wilson said children are more susceptible to burning their skin on hot surfaces.

“Little children, especially under two, have thinner skin and they don’t have the experience to react as quickly as we do,” he said. “They can get into some situations where they might be walking on the asphalt and don’t know how to get off of it. They start going down a slide or on a piece of equipment and they might be at a height where they’re afraid to jump off.”

Wilson said that if your child burns their skin, treat it with running cool or room temperature water. He said not to use ice because this could worsen the burn. For more intense burns, he advised consulting a doctor.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
Omarion Ford
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten by angry customers, police search for suspects
Six Michigan men arrested for theft at Jefferson City Walmart
Six Michigan men arrested for theft at Jefferson City Walmart
Oak Ridge experienced a city-wide power outage on Wednesday, according to Oak Ridge Police...
Power restored in Oak Ridge after city-wide outage
A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck shuts down parts of Clinton Highway in Anderson Co.
Motorcyclist killed in Clinton Highway crash

Latest News

A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon as temperatures climb to near 93.
We’re cranking up the heat even more
Former University of Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt has a new job, but his resume is...
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
The move comes as the city sees its 31st traffic-related death since the beginning of the year....
Deadly Knoxville crashes on the rise, police to up traffic enforcement
A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck shuts down parts of Clinton Highway in Anderson Co.
Motorcyclist killed in Clinton Highway crash