KPD to conduct sobriety checkpoint in August

Knoxville Police will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 11
Knoxville Police will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday August 11
Knoxville Police will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday August 11(Live 5/File)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is set to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on the night of Friday, Aug. 11 in North Knoxville. The start time of the checkpoint is currently unknown.

KPD officers will set up on Broadway street in an attempt to deter impaired driving, prevent serious or fatal crashes, and increase the public awareness of the consequences of driving under the influence.

Officers will be checking motorists for signs of both drug and alcohol impairment.

The KPD would like to remind motorists to always practice safe driving habits in all situations and are encouraged to buckle up, slow down, reduce distractions, pay attention to the road, and never drive under the influence of substances.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck shuts down parts of Clinton Highway in Anderson Co.
Motorcyclist killed in Clinton Highway crash
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Body found on Knoxville greenway identified, police say
Over 7,000 people are without power in North and West Knoxville, according to Knoxville...
Power restored after thousands of outages, KUB officials say

Latest News

It’s called the “We-Bee-Long” Garden. It has interactive elements, panels and expanded gardens...
Muse Knoxville opens new exhibit on honeybees
AAA offers safety tips to motorists as temperatures rise in Tennessee
AAA offers safety tips to motorists as temperatures rise in Tennessee
Feeling more than 100° with spotty storms heading into the weekend
Feeling more than 100° with spotty storms heading into the weekend
No charges for officers involved in arrest of Maryland official Roy McGrath
No charges for officers involved in arrest of Maryland official Roy McGrath