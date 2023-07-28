KPD to conduct sobriety checkpoint in August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is set to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on the night of Friday, Aug. 11 in North Knoxville. The start time of the checkpoint is currently unknown.

KPD officers will set up on Broadway street in an attempt to deter impaired driving, prevent serious or fatal crashes, and increase the public awareness of the consequences of driving under the influence.

Officers will be checking motorists for signs of both drug and alcohol impairment.

The KPD would like to remind motorists to always practice safe driving habits in all situations and are encouraged to buckle up, slow down, reduce distractions, pay attention to the road, and never drive under the influence of substances.

