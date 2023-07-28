‘Maybe it’s karma’ | Vol fans react to Jeremy Pruitt taking PE and junior high basketball job at Alabama high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The next time fans will see Jeremy Pruitt on the sidelines will be on the junior high basketball court at Plainview High School after the Alabama native was fired from the University of Tennessee amid an NCAA investigation.

The news reported first by WVLT News confirmed Pruitt accepted a job at his alma mater Plainview High School to be their new PE teacher and junior high basketball coach.

It’s the same school in Rainsville, Alabama where his wife now works and his dad has been the longtime head football coach.

Before Pruitt took jobs at the college level, he also worked as an assistant coach at Plainview. He now will go from making millions as a head coach in the SEC to a teacher and coach at the high school and junior high level, which wasn’t lost on Vol fans who reacted to the news.

“I wasn’t sure he’d end up in high school, but I think he got what he deserved,” said Vol fan John Baugues.

After 11 wins were vacated from the seasons coached by Pruitt at UT, he ends his tenure in Knoxville with an official record of 5-19.

“Maybe it’s karma, you know,” said Baugues while another Vol fan added that he thought “the whole situation is pretty comical.”

Pruitt will start work next week after the DeKalb County Board of Education approved his hiring, which came as a surprise to some Vol fans.

“That to me by itself is beyond words. I mean, I thought he wasn’t supposed to be coaching anywhere at all,” said Vol fan Josh Compton.

As the former Tennessee head coach now goes back home to work alongside family, he won’t be coaching football while he will remain on the basketball court and in gym class for the time being.

WVLT News reached out to Plainview High School for comment, but the principal, athletic director and coach were unavailable while the principal said he was in a meeting for the rest of the day and unable to comment.

The Dekalb County Schools superintendent also declined an interview and did not comment any further than confirming Pruitt’s hiring.

