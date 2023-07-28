Muse Knoxville opens new exhibit on honeybees

It's called the "We-Bee-Long" Garden. It has interactive elements, panels and expanded gardens in Chilhowee Park.
It’s called the “We-Bee-Long” Garden. It has interactive elements, panels and expanded gardens in Chilhowee Park.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Muse Knoxville has opened a new exhibit aimed at teaching kids about honeybees and their role in the environment.

It’s called the “We-Bee-Long” Garden. It has interactive elements, panels and expanded gardens in Chilhowee Park. Muse employees said they want to teach kids how important honeybees are in East Tennessee and how they impact people’s day-to-day lives.

“I hope that people come out to this space and are so inspired by the native pollinators and the facts about bees and other insects and they take a moment in their personal lives to think how can we support bees better,” Allison Comer with Muse said.

The museum held a ribbon cutting Thursday with Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

