New information released following Bell Co. shooting

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE - 7/28/2023

Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department released new information Friday morning following a shooting Thursday night.

Around 9:10 p.m., deputies reportedly responded to a home on KY-987 after receiving a report of a woman being shot.

Following an investigation, officials said Charles David Cross, 33, was reportedly “attempting to harm himself” with a gun.

Deputies said Brianna Hoskins tried to stop him and grabbed the gun. When Hoskins grabbed the gun, officials said she was shot.

Police confirmed Hoskins had “very serious” injuries to her cheek and neck, and her children were reportedly inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Hoskins was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center for her injuries. An update on her condition was not released.

Cross was arrested and charged with assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.

He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

ORIGINAL STORY - 7/27/2023

A woman in Bell County was seriously injured Thursday night after a gun went off.

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies tell us that the woman was shot in the neck. It happened off of KY-987 near Laurel Hill.

Officers from the Pineville Police Department also responded to the scene.

We currently do not know whether this shooting was intentional or accidental, nor do we know what hospital she was taken to.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

