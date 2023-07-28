No charges for officers involved in arrest of Maryland official Roy McGrath

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There will be no criminal charges filed against the FBI agents involved in the arrest and death of Roy McGrath, according to officials with District Attorney Charme Allen.

McGrath was an ex-Maryland official who was located in Knoxville during a manhunt led by Baltimore FBI when McGrath skipped out on a court appearance. That agency reached out to FBI Knoxville, who responded to attempted to arrest him.

Previous Coverage: Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt

McGrath ended up shooting himself in the head as FBI responded, also taking a shot from a responding agent. Allen ruled that the agent acted in self-defense, as McGrath had a weapon and could have made the agent feel his life was in danger.

The agents, according to Allen, responded to the Farragut Costco, where McGrath was, and tried to stop his car as he left the store. Agents then boxed McGrath into the parking lot by the nearby Advanced Auto Parts and Sonic, where he told the agents “I have a gun, and it’s loaded.”

Allen’s statement further says that McGrath shot himself at the same time as the FBI agent, later being pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Officials were not able to say for certain which shot killed McGrath.

