No charges for officers involved in arrest of Maryland official Roy McGrath

McGrath was an ex-Maryland official who was located in Knoxville during a manhunt led by Baltimore FBI when McGrath skipped out on a court appearance.
No charges for officers involved in arrest of Maryland official Roy McGrath
No charges for officers involved in arrest of Maryland official Roy McGrath(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There will be no criminal charges filed against the FBI agents involved in the arrest and death of Roy McGrath, according to officials with District Attorney Charme Allen.

McGrath was an ex-Maryland official who was located in Knoxville during a manhunt led by Baltimore FBI when McGrath skipped out on a court appearance. That agency reached out to FBI Knoxville, who responded to attempted to arrest him.

Previous Coverage: Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt

McGrath ended up shooting himself in the head as FBI responded, also taking a shot from a responding agent. Allen ruled that the agent acted in self-defense, as McGrath had a weapon and could have made the agent feel his life was in danger.

The agents, according to Allen, responded to the Farragut Costco, where McGrath was, and tried to stop his car as he left the store. Agents then boxed McGrath into the parking lot by the nearby Advanced Auto Parts and Sonic, where he told the agents “I have a gun, and it’s loaded.”

Allen’s statement further says that McGrath shot himself at the same time as the FBI agent, later being pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Officials were not able to say for certain which shot killed McGrath.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck shuts down parts of Clinton Highway in Anderson Co.
Motorcyclist killed in Clinton Highway crash
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Body found on Knoxville greenway identified, police say
Over 7,000 people are without power in North and West Knoxville, according to Knoxville...
Power restored after thousands of outages, KUB officials say

Latest News

It’s called the “We-Bee-Long” Garden. It has interactive elements, panels and expanded gardens...
Muse Knoxville opens new exhibit on honeybees
In 1955, 85 black students integrated into Oak Ridge High School for the first time as a push...
Scarboro 85 advocate for monument in Oak Ridge
It’s called the “We-Bee-Long” Garden. It has interactive elements, panels and expanded gardens...
Muse Knoxville opens new exhibit on honeybees
Feeling more than 100° with spotty storms heading into the weekend
Feeling more than 100° with spotty storms heading into the weekend
Tim McGraw coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
Tim McGraw coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena