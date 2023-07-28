One dead after car crash, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Old Ebenezer at South Peters Road is closed while crews cleared the scene.
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a car crash on Old Ebenezer at South Peters Road on Friday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash involved three cars and happened just before 5 p.m. KCSO officials said one person was confirmed dead at the scene.
The road is closed while crews cleared the scene, which KCSO officials said should be at about 8 p.m.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
This is a developing story.
