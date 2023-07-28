One dead after car crash, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

Old Ebenezer at South Peters Road is closed while crews cleared the scene.
Old Ebenezer at South Peters Road is closed while crews cleared the scene.
Old Ebenezer at South Peters Road is closed while crews cleared the scene.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a car crash on Old Ebenezer at South Peters Road on Friday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involved three cars and happened just before 5 p.m. KCSO officials said one person was confirmed dead at the scene.

The road is closed while crews cleared the scene, which KCSO officials said should be at about 8 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck shuts down parts of Clinton Highway in Anderson Co.
Motorcyclist killed in Clinton Highway crash
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Body found on Knoxville greenway identified, police say
Over 7,000 people are without power in North and West Knoxville, according to Knoxville...
Power restored after thousands of outages, KUB officials say

Latest News

It’s called the “We-Bee-Long” Garden. It has interactive elements, panels and expanded gardens...
Muse Knoxville opens new exhibit on honeybees
Feeling more than 100° with spotty storms heading into the weekend
Heat continues, some rain in sight
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
The Chicks reschedule Knoxville, Nashville shows
The Chicks reschedule Knoxville, Nashville shows