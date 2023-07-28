One dead after car crash, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a car crash on Old Ebenezer at South Peters Road on Friday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involved three cars and happened just before 5 p.m. KCSO officials said one person was confirmed dead at the scene.

The road is closed while crews cleared the scene, which KCSO officials said should be at about 8 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.