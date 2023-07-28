LIVE: Carlee Russell arrested in hoax case

Officials in metro Birmingham, Alabama, are holding a press conference on Friday to provide updates on the case of apparent false claims. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in the Birmingham, Alabama, metropolitan area announced that Carlee Russell was arrested in connection with the hoax case.

She was arrested on two misdemeanors and turned herself in Friday. She was booked and released on bond.

The Hoover, Alabama, woman was the subject of a search after she called 911 and told them she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate before she disappeared.

Her story made national news, and she was being actively searched for before returning home two days later.

Russell told detectives she was taken by a man who came out of the trees when she stopped to check on the child, put her in a car and an 18-wheel truck, blindfolded her and held her at a home where a woman fed her cheese crackers, authorities said at a news conference last week. At some point, Russell said she was put in a vehicle again but managed to escape and run through the woods to her neighborhood.

But authorities found holes in her story, and she ended up recanting it.

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday July 13. My client did not see a baby on the side on the road,” the statement provided by Russell’s attorney read, according to Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis.

She did not leave the city and acted alone, the statement added.

Legal experts speculated Russell could face charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck shuts down parts of Clinton Highway in Anderson Co.
Motorcyclist killed in Clinton Highway crash
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Body found on Knoxville greenway identified, police say
Over 7,000 people are without power in North and West Knoxville, according to Knoxville...
Power restored after thousands of outages, KUB officials say

Latest News

It’s called the “We-Bee-Long” Garden. It has interactive elements, panels and expanded gardens...
Muse Knoxville opens new exhibit on honeybees
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in...
McConnell to serve out this Congress as GOP leader
Carlee Russell
WATCH LIVE: News conference to announce charges against Carlee Russell
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old Iowa girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert for 14-year-old Iowa girl canceled