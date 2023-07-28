Scarboro 85 advocate for monument in Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Y-12 National Security Complex and Consolidated Nuclear Security, in partnership with the Scarboro Community Alumni Association, held a panel Thursday with members of the Scarboro 85 to discuss the effort to build a monument to mark their brave journey to integrate schools in the 1950s.

Seventy years ago, 85 students from the Scarboro community in Oak Ridge became some of the first to integrate into public schools in the South. Now, members of the Scarboro 85 are fighting for a monument to honor the historical event.

After the Brown vs. Board of Education Supreme Court decisio, in 1955, 85 Black high school and middle school students integrated into Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High School.

“We’re fighting for this Scarboro ‘85 into Tennessee state history books,” said John Spratling, Chairman of the Scarboro 85 Monument Committee. “...hopefully we will be in there.”

Plans to build the monument at AK Bissell Park were revealed in an effort to educate the local community on the significance of the historic journey.

