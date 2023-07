KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tim McGraw is making his way to Knoxville, with a show planned at Thompson-Boling Arena! It’ll be a stop on his Standing Room Only tour.

‼ NEW SHOW ALERT ‼@TheTimMcGraw and @carlypearce are taking the stage on the Standing Room Only Tour in Thompson-Boling Arena on April 26th, 2024! Tickets go on-sale on Friday, August 4th at 10:00am. pic.twitter.com/IfXgsJvi4S — Thompson-Boling (@TBArena) July 28, 2023

McGraw will take the stage with Carly Pearce on April 26, 2024. Tickets will be on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.