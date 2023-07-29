2 people given prison sentences in connection with breaking child’s femur

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two people in Montgomery County have been given prison sentences after being charged in connection with breaking the femur of a child.

On Thursday, 23-year-old Chayanne Hayward was sentenced on her plea to first-degree criminal abuse. She was sentenced to 8 years.

Her co-defendant, 19-year-old Aaron Porter, was also charged with first-degree criminal abuse after he broke a 2-month-old baby’s femur. On June 30th, he was given a sentence of 15 years.

Both Hayward and Porter are required to serve no less than 85% of their sentences before being eligible for parole.

The child will reportedly make a full recovery.

