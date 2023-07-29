Another humid day with scattered evening storms

Heat and humidity stay with us as we have just a small window of rain & storms.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting off Saturday with temperatures in the 70s once again. We’ll warm into the 90s for the afternoon with humidity making it feel like 100.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another scorcher across east Tennessee as we get well into the 90s for much of the area. Our relief will be a scattered batch of rain and storms that will move through into the afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 93, but feeling like 100.

LOOKING AHEAD

Hot will be the word as we go into the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and eventually in the low 90s. Rain chances only about 10 to 20 percent at best, Friday rain chances increase to 40-percent.

Heading into next week, those temperatures are really going to be cranking up, nearing mid to possible upper 90s cannot be ruled out as we go into the middle of next week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking some hot temperatures and not much in the way of rainfall.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

