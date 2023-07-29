Another humid day with scattered evening storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting off Saturday with temperatures in the 70s once again. We’ll warm into the 90s for the afternoon with humidity making it feel like 100.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another scorcher across east Tennessee as we get well into the 90s for much of the area. Our relief will be a scattered batch of rain and storms that will move through into the afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 93, but feeling like 100.

LOOKING AHEAD

Hot will be the word as we go into the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and eventually in the low 90s. Rain chances only about 10 to 20 percent at best, Friday rain chances increase to 40-percent.

Heading into next week, those temperatures are really going to be cranking up, nearing mid to possible upper 90s cannot be ruled out as we go into the middle of next week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking some hot temperatures and not much in the way of rainfall.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.