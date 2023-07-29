Kids find ways to make learning fun at Sevier County Sheriff’s Kids Camp

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every year, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office hosts its summer kids camp, where dozens of kids in the county come to have fun and learn more about law enforcement and first responders.

“This is a crucial time in their life when they are learning and starting to remember things that they can carry on for a lifetime,” said sergeant and camp organizer Megan Gamble.

Throughout the four-day camp, kids ages 8-12 were able to visit places like Splash Country, the aquarium and FoxFire Mountain while also learning valuable skills like CPR.

“It makes you feel a bit more confident,” said 12-year-old Maddy Daniels about knowing more about what to do in a potentially life-or-death situation.

Kids also got the chance to watch officers demonstrate how their K-9s work by giving them commands.

While getting to experience and see firsthand what law enforcement and first responders do, kids were able to stay occupied for a week this Summer while also having a good time.

“You get to do a whole week of fun, and you don’t get to do one thing every day. It’s multiple things so it’s a whole week of fun,” said Ayden Brackins.

The camp is free for anyone ages 8-12 that live in Sevier County, but it’s first come, first serve.

Anyone interested in learning more or applying for next year can visit the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office website.

