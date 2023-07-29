Knox County organization helping elderly amid heat wave

By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County organization is helping elderly adults amid the hot weather hitting East Tennessee.

Mobile Meals is known for delivering a meal a day to homebound seniors, but during these visits, the volunteers are also completing a wellness check. Sara Keel, Community Engagement Manager, said the check-up is extremely important, especially with hotter weather.

“Our volunteers are looking to see, is their [air conditioning] working? Do they need a fan? Are they staying safe and cool during this really hot stretch we’ve been experiencing?” she said.

Older adults are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses because it can be difficult for them to recognize their body is overheating or becoming dehydrated.

If seniors are struggling in the heat, Community Action Committee (CAC) helps those adults get fans or whatever resources they need to stay cool. Although concerns with the heat are at the top of their mind, volunteers also give isolated seniors comforting interaction.

“They’re all really nice. You just look forward to seeing somebody every day like that. You don’t usually see anybody if it’s not for some reason,” said Evonne Headrick, Mobile Meals recipient.

CAC said you can help seniors in your community by being a good neighbor: check in often with a short conversation. It could save a life.

“You don’t feel like you’re so alone in the world and that helps me out. When I really start to get lonesome,” said Lora Rathbone-Hill, Mobile Meals recipient.

