Nicholas Co. woman loses everything after flash flooding

The deadly flash flooding has left several homes in disrepair along the Harrison-Nicholas county line.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The deadly flash flooding has left several homes in disrepair along the Harrison-Nicholas county line.

We spoke to a woman who has spent her whole life in the area and says she has lost almost everything.

Homes have mud flooring, and bridges look like waterfalls after overnight flash flooding swept through the Morning Glory community.

Betsy Thomas, her husband, and four children had to escape out the back of their home and up the hill to her daughter’s early Friday morning as their property was submerged by a swollen Little Beaver Creek.

“It’s very dangerous. My grandfather always said when the creek gets up, we usually always try to move the vehicles. The creek rose faster than we could get out,” Betsy said.

Betsy says on any given day, she couldn’t even see the creek from her yard, but the severity of her storms was such that it only took an hour for the water to rise up out of its banks and into her home.

“Within 10 minutes, it was in the creek,” Betsy said. “Mother Nature was done, and you couldn’t even tell it,”

Ten minutes, and it was back to the babbling brook she was so familiar with, but the damage it left them was devastating.

“I mean, everything was in our trailer. It was completely underwater, and then you got four vehicles that were completely underwater, too,” said Betsy.

Betsy doesn’t have the slightest clue when this will all be fixed, but with the help of a loving family, she has faith that they will recover.

“We’re just gonna put one foot in front of the other one, take it one day at a time. We’ve got each other to lean on, and I think it’ll work out,” said Betsy.

Betsy says their family will live with her daughter in the meantime. She believes they lost thousands of dollars worth of farm equipment in addition to the cars and their other belongings, but she is just grateful they are all safe.

