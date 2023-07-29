School Mania runs out all of its supplies ahead of school

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Back-to-school shopping can add up quickly for parents, especially if they’re shopping for multiple children.

Parents had a chance to get some financial relief on Friday during the annual School Mania event, hosted by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Jacobs, along with several volunteers, gave away about 2,500 bags of school supplies to parents. Each one had pencils, crayons, paper, headphones and other supplies. They were all donated by sponsors of the Knox County Mayor’s Office.

“The cost of school supplies now, and inflation still going up, this is just a way we can help out families that might be having a hard time getting their kids prepared for school,” Jacobs said.

“The first day of school is exciting, but there’s also some trepidation. You’re anxious, and the last thing you want to be worried about is not having the right items to start school with,” said the mayor.

Parents and grandparents lined up early for the event, which was supposed to start at 3:00 p.m. but started at 2:00 p.m. instead because of the heat.

Parents said getting free supplies is a huge help.

“It’s amazing because we probably couldn’t afford to buy them,” one parent said.

“It’s very important. And it does save me some money,” said another parent as they waited in line.

Parents could ask for as many bags as they needed. Each one was valued at about $45 each. All of the bags were gone in a little more than two hours.

If you’re still looking for school supplies, the state has a sales tax holiday on school supplies this weekend, ending at the end of Sunday. The sales tax in the state can be as high as 9.75% depending on which county you live in.

