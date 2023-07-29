School Mania runs out all of its supplies ahead of school

The annual event, hosted by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, was able to distribute about 2,500 bags of school supplies for free.
The annual event, hosted by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, was able to distribute about 2,500 bags of school supplies for free.
By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Back-to-school shopping can add up quickly for parents, especially if they’re shopping for multiple children.

Parents had a chance to get some financial relief on Friday during the annual School Mania event, hosted by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Jacobs, along with several volunteers, gave away about 2,500 bags of school supplies to parents. Each one had pencils, crayons, paper, headphones and other supplies. They were all donated by sponsors of the Knox County Mayor’s Office.

“The cost of school supplies now, and inflation still going up, this is just a way we can help out families that might be having a hard time getting their kids prepared for school,” Jacobs said.

“The first day of school is exciting, but there’s also some trepidation. You’re anxious, and the last thing you want to be worried about is not having the right items to start school with,” said the mayor.

Parents and grandparents lined up early for the event, which was supposed to start at 3:00 p.m. but started at 2:00 p.m. instead because of the heat.

Parents said getting free supplies is a huge help.

“It’s amazing because we probably couldn’t afford to buy them,” one parent said.

“It’s very important. And it does save me some money,” said another parent as they waited in line.

Parents could ask for as many bags as they needed. Each one was valued at about $45 each. All of the bags were gone in a little more than two hours.

If you’re still looking for school supplies, the state has a sales tax holiday on school supplies this weekend, ending at the end of Sunday. The sales tax in the state can be as high as 9.75% depending on which county you live in.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck shuts down parts of Clinton Highway in Anderson Co.
Motorcyclist killed in Clinton Highway crash
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Body found on Knoxville greenway identified, police say
Over 7,000 people are without power in North and West Knoxville, according to Knoxville...
Power restored after thousands of outages, KUB officials say

Latest News

Dozens of kids ages 8 to 12 were able to enroll in the nearly week long camp for free.
Kids find ways to make learning fun at Sevier County Sheriff’s Kids Camp
Mobile Meals is delivering meals to seniors and making sure they are staying cool and save with...
Knox County organization helping elderly amid heat wave
They were set to play at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday night.
The Chicks reschedule Knoxville, Nashville shows
Mobile Meals is delivering meals to seniors and makes sure they are staying cool and safe in...
Knox County organization helping elderly amid heat wave