Tracking strong to severe storms tonight, with more heat and rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Few storms tonight, dry to start off the week, and another round of showers/storms for next weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a partly cloudy night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There is a potential for a few strong to severe storms this evening, mainly from 4pm till midnight is the time window. Damaging winds, and flash flooding are the primary concerns, but some small penny size hail cannot be ruled out.

Your forecast for Sunday is going to be mostly dry, with only a 20-percent chance of rain, the best chance is in the morning hours although most areas will stay dry. Highs in the low to mid 90s, it will a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperature due to the humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dry and hot will be the story for most of this week, with rain chances returning toward the end of the forecast period. Monday and Tuesday will be dry, with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances go up as toward the end of the week with rain chances increasing up to 60-percent on Friday. Then rain chances stay somewhat elevated into the weekend.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking some hot temperatures and rain/storm chances increase toward the end of the forecast period.

Lower 90s continue into next week (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.