Body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office

A jogger discovered the body on South Northshore and called 911.
A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A jogger discovered the body and called 911. When deputies arrived, they found a dead woman. The identity and age are unknown at this time.

KCSO officials said the investigation is in its preliminary stages. The body will be taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy.

Sheriff Tom Spangler urged anyone with information or who might have seen something suspicious in the area to contact Major Crimes Detectives at 865-215-2243 or email Crimetips@knoxsheriff.org.

This is a developing story.

