Deputy admitted to UT Medical Center for sudden onset medical condition

A deputy was hospitalized for a sudden onset medical condition, according to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Deputy Chad Dunlap was admitted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center the week of July 17.
“Deputy Dunlap is currently in critical but stable condition,” officials said. “We ask that you please remember him and his family in your prayers in the coming days.”
