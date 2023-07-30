Deputy admitted to UT Medical Center for sudden onset medical condition

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized due to a sudden onset medical condition, according to officials.

Deputy Chad Dunlap was admitted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center the week of July 17.

“Deputy Dunlap is currently in critical but stable condition,” officials said. “We ask that you please remember him and his family in your prayers in the coming days.”

July 29,2023 DEPUTY HOSPITALIZED WITH MEDICAL CONDITION! On behalf of the men and women of the Jefferson County... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Saturday, July 29, 2023

