Deputy admitted to UT Medical Center for sudden onset medical condition

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized due to a sudden onset medical condition, according to officials.

Deputy Chad Dunlap was admitted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center the week of July 17.

“Deputy Dunlap is currently in critical but stable condition,” officials said. “We ask that you please remember him and his family in your prayers in the coming days.”

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Saturday, July 29, 2023

