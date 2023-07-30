More sunshine and lower humidity to start the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We seeing a warmer start to the week, some lower humidity till Thursday, and rain and storms for Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a partly cloudy night with lows in the lower 70s. Some patchy fog is possible tonight, so if you have to be out during the overnight hours, take it a little slow if you encounter dense fog.

Your forecast for Monday calls for a dry one! Plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds, highs in the lower 90s. There will be some relief in the humidity department, making it feel more comfortable.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday will be the best day of the 8-day forecast, calling for humidity values in the refreshing department. It will also be dry, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Enjoy it while it lasts, as those humidity values go back up starting Wednesday.

Rain chances take the roller coaster ride up as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. Friday looks to be the wettest day, with rain chances at 60-percent. Highs for Friday will be the mid to upper 80s. Some storms possible and will produce locally heavy rain. Saturday looks to be somewhat wet, with rain chances at 40-percent, with highs in the mid 80s.

More sunshine to start the week with rain to end (WVLT)

