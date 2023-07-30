North Knoxville church gifting students shoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee students are gearing up to head back to the classroom. With the high costs of school supplies, it’s easy for items like shoes to fall to the bottom of the priority list.

North Knoxville Baptist Church wanted to help ease the financial burden. The church gathered and donated more than 700 pairs of shoes on Saturday.

“We figured a week and a half before school, kids are gonna need shoes,” said Pastor Jim McNeal. “We had a family reach out to us and say this is literally an answered prayer, that her daughter did not have shoes to go back to school.”

The event brought a large turnout of families. McNeal said the shoe drive was needed and met with high demand.

“The people that lived within one mile of our church were more likely to live in poverty than the state average,” McNeal said.

McNeal hoped the new shoes would give the kids some confidence on their first day of school.

