Popular convenience store Wawa coming to this Middle Tennessee city

The city of Springfield confirmed to SBN that Wawa has submitted plans to open on the former Rite-Aid property at the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Tom Austin Highway.
Wawa
Wawa
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - It looks like the popular convenience store, Wawa, will be opening up a location in Springfield, according to Smokey Barn News.

Back in the Nashville area, a new Wawa location was proposed for Bellevue, that news broke back in April.

The gas station, convenience store hybrid is looking to break ground on its first Nashville location, according to Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenburg.

The store would be located across the street from the Tire Discounters and Zaxby’s off Highway 100 in Bellevue. According to reports, efforts to construct the new location would not happen until 2025.

Wawa currently has stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida.

