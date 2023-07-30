Possible lightning strike sparks house fire in Powell community

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the fire around 8 p.m. Saturday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Powell community Saturday night, according to RMF Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

A passing officer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office spotted the fire around the same time neighbors reported heavy lightning in the area.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the soffit and managed to keep the fire isolated to the attic.

All residents were outside of the house before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by the Knox County Fire Investigation Unit.

