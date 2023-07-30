Sunshine returns with a few isolated afternoon storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few isolated sprinkles remain with us on Sunday morning. We’ll have the sun come out for much of the middle part of the day and into the afternoon. We’ll also have a chance for an isolated storm.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overall, Sunday should be calmer than it was for our Saturday afternoon. We’ll leave the 20% coverage in the forecast for the afternoon. We’ll reach near 90 for a high temperature today.

We’ll go into the evening hours with storms fading away as temperature settle into the low 80s for the early evening. Eventually we’ll get to near 70 with mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll start off our new week on a drier note. That dryness comes with both humidity and the lack of rainfall. Monday and Tuesday should be really nice with humidity levels down and temperatures in the low 90s for the afternoon.

Heading towards the end of the week we’ll increase rain chances. By Friday we’re looking at 60% coverage of storms.

Cooler and drier to start next week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.