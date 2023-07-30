Sunshine returns with a few isolated afternoon storms

We’ll start off next week dry and build rain chances back in as we move towards the end of the week.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few isolated sprinkles remain with us on Sunday morning. We’ll have the sun come out for much of the middle part of the day and into the afternoon. We’ll also have a chance for an isolated storm.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overall, Sunday should be calmer than it was for our Saturday afternoon. We’ll leave the 20% coverage in the forecast for the afternoon. We’ll reach near 90 for a high temperature today.

We’ll go into the evening hours with storms fading away as temperature settle into the low 80s for the early evening. Eventually we’ll get to near 70 with mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll start off our new week on a drier note. That dryness comes with both humidity and the lack of rainfall. Monday and Tuesday should be really nice with humidity levels down and temperatures in the low 90s for the afternoon.

Heading towards the end of the week we’ll increase rain chances. By Friday we’re looking at 60% coverage of storms.

Cooler and drier to start next week.
Cooler and drier to start next week.(WVLT)

