Tennessee among top 10 states where high-earning Americans are moving to, study says

“Seven of the top 20 states are in the Southeast.”
Moving Truck
Moving Truck
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you could guess where the highest-earning Americans are moving to in 2023, what states would be in your top 10?

Well, a new study from Smart Asset found that in the U.S., the highest-earning Americans are moving to Florida, Texas and North Carolina.

To go along with those three states in the top 10, Tennessee was ranked No. 6. The Volunteer State saw a net migration of just shy of 4,000 (3,917). The study’s rankings are based on the net migration of tax filers in each state with a minimum of $200,000 adjusted gross income.

“Seven of the top 20 states are in the Southeast. The high-earning population is growing in the Southeast, including in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas,” Smart Asset said.

Here’s how Smart Asset determined their rankings:

  • Inflow of tax filers making $200,000 and above. This is the number of filers with adjusted gross incomes of at least $200,000 who moved into a state. Data comes from the IRS and is for 2020-2021.
  • Outflow of tax filers making $200,000 and above. This is the number of filers with adjusted gross incomes of at least $200,000 who moved out of a state. Data comes from the IRS and is for 2020-2021.

“To rank the states, we determined each state’s net inflow of high-earning households. This is the inflow minus the outflow. We then ranked the states according to net inflow in descending order.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
A deputy was hospitalized for a sudden onset medical condition, according to officials with the...
Deputy admitted to UT Medical Center for sudden onset medical condition
Spotty storms with hot temperatures Sunday
Tracking strong to severe storms tonight, with more heat and rain chances
Wawa
Popular convenience store Wawa coming to this Middle Tennessee city
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?

Latest News

The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Knoxville police investigating deadly I-40 crash
Lower humidity arrives Tuesday
Tuesday is the pick of the week with lower humidity and sunshine
Seymour Volunteer Fire crews respond to deadly fire
TBI, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly fire
Decreasing humidity with stray pop-ups for now
Decreasing humidity with stray pop-ups for now
The bridge, which was constructed in 1933, is closing while crews repair it after decades of...
Bald River Falls Bridge to close for repair, new observation deck