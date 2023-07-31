17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say

Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler daughter. (Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center)(Bell County Detention Center)
By Olivia Calfee and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray news) - A 17-month-old child has died following a sexual assault case, police said.

The incident started Friday night when the girl was taken to Middlesboro ARH Hospital with severe injuries.

Because of the extent of her injuries, she was flown out to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

Police said the medical staff tried to stabilize the toddler, but the child died Sunday night.

Following her death, Middlesboro Police started investigating who was responsible for the incident that caused the death of the little girl.

That same night, police interviewed the mother, Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, who police said was eventually arrested in connection with the case.

She is charged with manslaughter, failure to report child abuse, criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

Police said they expect to make another arrest in this case soon.

Lawson was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
A deputy was hospitalized for a sudden onset medical condition, according to officials with the...
Deputy admitted to UT Medical Center for sudden onset medical condition
Spotty storms with hot temperatures Sunday
Tracking strong to severe storms tonight, with more heat and rain chances
Wawa
Popular convenience store Wawa coming to this Middle Tennessee city
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?

Latest News

FILE - This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks steamy conditions and storms to spread out later this...
Decreasing humidity with stray pop-ups for now
Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San...
Elon Musk’s X threatens to sue researchers who documented the rise in hateful tweets
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s former business partner appears for closed-door interview with GOP-led committee
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A White House advisory board is...
The FBI should face new limits on its use of US foreign spy data, a key intelligence board says