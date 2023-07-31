CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bald River Falls Bridge will close on Aug. 21 for construction, Forest Service officials announced this week.

The bridge, which was constructed in 1933, is closing while crews repair it after decades of deterioration.

“Bald River Falls Bridge is deteriorating and doesn’t meet the demands of pedestrian safety and modern vehicular traffic,” officials said. The project is set to increase stability and safety. Also, crews will be installing an observation deck for pedestrians.

Bald River Falls Bridge to close for repair, new observation deck (USDA)

Traffic will be redirected along Turkey Creek Shortcut (NFSR 35), Cherohala Skyway and North River Road (NRSR 217). The project should be done by Fall 2024.

