Decreasing humidity with stray pop-ups for now

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks steamy conditions and storms to spread out later this week.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With decreasing humidity, we have some milder mornings and fewer storms for now. The greater coverage of our area in storms returns again later this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with patchy fog. We’re starting the day around 68 degrees.

It’s a mostly sunny and warm day. With decreasing humidity, we’re more like to find a pop-up shower or storm in the mountains, but overall it’s only a 10% coverage of our area. We’re topping out around 88 degrees, with a breeze out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight stays mostly clear, with patchy fog, but that decreasing humidity gives us more “cooling room” down to 65 degrees to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is our pick of the week, with lower humidity and a beautiful sunny day! We’re still at seasonable heat at 88 degrees.

We’ll feel the humidity starting to tick back up Wednesday, with a stray storm.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re seeing more scattered storms at times Thursday into next week. It’s not all a washout, but we will have some steamy conditions and batches of storms developing and moving through. This weekend and early next week look hotter as well!

