Kids with cancer, life-threatening diseases enjoy summer camp

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Children’s Hospital hosted its annual Camp Eagle’s Nest. It’s a camp for patients who are battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Anna Taylor, the co-director of the camp, said the kids get to run around, hike, canoe and rock climb, which allows them to experience new things.

“Just kind of push themselves and get to try new things, and then also get to be together and connect with kids that are going through the same thing is just priceless,” said Taylor.

It creates a place for kids to forget about the treatment and hospitals and just have fun.

“When they’re going through treatment or have a life-threatening or chronic illness, they don’t get to do the typical camp experience that typical children get to do in the summer, so they wanted to give them that experience with the support of hospital staff, nurses, doctors and other hospital staff,” said Taylor.

Campers like Olivia Larson were patients themselves, attended the camp a few years ago and are now giving back by leading a group of kids this week.

“Camp has just been such a big and important part of my life, it really means a lot to come back and have that same impact on kids that counselors had on me years ago,” said Larson.

She said that dealing with these types of diseases takes away the normalcy of growing up, saying the staff hopes kids can meet other kids who are going through the same types of experiences.

“To give them the opportunity to be a kid. To get to come out here to a camp and have these fun experiences... to get to play, to get to connect with another, and just have a good time,” said Taylor.

The camp is celebrating 40 years on Monday, and the founders will be heading back to the campsite to celebrate.

