Knoxville police investigating deadly I-40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon, according to officials with the department.

The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic, according to KPD.

HAPPENING NOW: Officers are investigating a single-car fatal crash on I-40 East near the Western Avenue overpass. Traffic is not being impacted in the area. pic.twitter.com/I7xX0JjTMN — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 31, 2023

No other information has been released at this time.

