Knoxville police investigating deadly I-40 crash
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon, according to officials with the department.
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic, according to KPD.
No other information has been released at this time.
