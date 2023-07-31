League of Women Voters hosts forum for Knoxville mayoral candidates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The League of Women Voters of Knoxville-Knox County (LWVKKC) will be sponsoring a forum to enable voters to hear candidates respond to questions about important issues in the City of Knoxville Primary Election on Aug. 29.

The public forum will take place Aug. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Knoxville Public Works Service Center, 3131 Morris Ave., Knoxville, TN 37909. The LWVKKC encourage the public to attend and ask questions to increase understanding about major public policy issues.

Candidates for the City of Knoxville Mayor in attendance are expected to include Constance M. Every, Indya Kincannon, R.C. Lawhorn and Jeff Talman.

For more information on the event, click here.

