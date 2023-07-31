Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Tomato Tart
A great way to use up all those extra garden tomatoes!
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a summer treat? Chef John is cooking up a delicious tomato tart. A great way to use up all those extra garden tomatoes!
Prep: 15 min.
Bake: 20 min.
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
- 12 sheets phyllo dough (14 x 9 in.)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons prepared pesto
- 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, divided
- 1 medium tomato, cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 1 large yellow tomato, cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 5 to 6 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- Place one sheet of phyllo dough on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Keep remaining phyllo covered with a damp towel to prevent it from drying out.
- Brush with 1/2 teaspoon oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon breadcrumbs.
- Repeat layers, being careful to brush oil all the way to edges.
- Fold each side 3/4 in. toward center to form a rim.
- Spread with pesto and sprinkle with half the feta cheese. Alternately arrange the red and yellow tomato slices over cheese. Sprinkle with pepper and remaining feta.
- Bake until the crust is golden brown and crispy, 20-25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove parchment before cutting. Garnish with basil.
