Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Tomato Tart

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a summer treat? Chef John is cooking up a delicious tomato tart. A great way to use up all those extra garden tomatoes!

Prep: 15 min.

Bake: 20 min.

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°.

Place one sheet of phyllo dough on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Keep remaining phyllo covered with a damp towel to prevent it from drying out.

Brush with 1/2 teaspoon oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon breadcrumbs.

Repeat layers, being careful to brush oil all the way to edges.

Fold each side 3/4 in. toward center to form a rim.

Spread with pesto and sprinkle with half the feta cheese. Alternately arrange the red and yellow tomato slices over cheese. Sprinkle with pepper and remaining feta.