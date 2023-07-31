Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Tomato Tart

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a summer treat? Chef John is cooking up a delicious tomato tart. A great way to use up all those extra garden tomatoes!

Prep: 15 min.

Bake: 20 min.

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

  • 12 sheets phyllo dough (14 x 9 in.)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons prepared pesto
  • 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, divided
  • 1 medium tomato, cut into 1/4-inch slices
  • 1 large yellow tomato, cut into 1/4-inch slices
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 5 to 6 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°.
  2. Place one sheet of phyllo dough on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Keep remaining phyllo covered with a damp towel to prevent it from drying out.
  3. Brush with 1/2 teaspoon oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon breadcrumbs.
  4. Repeat layers, being careful to brush oil all the way to edges.
  5. Fold each side 3/4 in. toward center to form a rim.
  6. Spread with pesto and sprinkle with half the feta cheese. Alternately arrange the red and yellow tomato slices over cheese. Sprinkle with pepper and remaining feta.
  7. Bake until the crust is golden brown and crispy, 20-25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove parchment before cutting. Garnish with basil.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

