Report: Woman locked in basement of burning North Knox home after fight over food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire on 9522 Chestnut Ridge Road in north Knox County around 4:30 Monday morning, according to Jeffery Bagwell with Rural Metro.

According to a report, when RMF crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming through the roof and window. Crews extinguished the flames with no injuries.

The suspect, later identified as Sidney David Whitsell, 40, had fled the scene but was later found by patrol at the Heiskell Market. A deputy went to interview Sidney Whitsell at the Heiskell Market, but the report said Sidney Whitsell was too drunk to provide any “coherent statements.”

Sidney David Whitsell, 40 of Knoxville, was arrested for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated arson. (JIMS)

When the deputy continued on to the scene, they spoke with the property owner, Johnny Whitsell, who told police that the home is normally occupied by his son, Sidney Whitsell, and his friend.

Johnny Whitsell did not know where the woman was. The deputy went to investigate the fire when he received a call from the woman who was missing. She told the deputy that she was at home when the fire started. She had made a hamburger to eat, and Sidney Whitsell had asked if there were any leftovers. When she told him no, he became “increasingly irritated and started stomping around and slamming doors,” according to the report.

She went downstairs to get away from Sidney Whitsell. However, a short while later, the report said she heard an explosion, felt the house shake and started to smell and see smoke.

When the woman tried to leave from the door that leads to the main floor, which is the only working exit, she found the door was locked, according to the report.

She told the deputy she was afraid to go out the rear doors because they were under the deck, which is where Sidney Whitsell usually hangs out. She also told the deputy that she was “scared to death for her safety,” the report said.

The temperature began to rise and smoke continued to fill the room. The woman said she tried to listen for noises upstairs to see where Sidney Whitsell might be, but all she heard were things breaking and popping sounds.

The woman then forced the inoperable rear doors open to get out of the basement. The report said when she got out, all she saw was an orange glow from the fire and knew she had to get out quickly. She went back inside for her purse and her dog then ran out the back door to escape.

The report said Sidney Whitsell was standing in the backyard watching the home burn.

Sidney Whitsell did not warn the woman about the fire and locked the main door, knowing that it was the only working exit, in an attempt to stop her from leaving the home that he set on fire, according to the report.

Sidney Whitsell and the victim have lived together for a little more than two weekends.

Bagwell said water supply was a major hurdle for the firefighters. Crews had to shuttle water from a hydrant several miles away. Several Anderson County Volunteer departments brought water tankers to assist.

No fire department injuries were reported. The Fire Investigation Unit will be handling the investigation.

Whitsell was arrested for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated arson and public intoxication.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working house fire in the 9900 block of Chestnut Ridge Rd in North Knox County. This road will be closed for an extended period to allow fire crews to work. pic.twitter.com/fFBWLk7HMg — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) July 31, 2023

