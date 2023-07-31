Rural Metro fire crews respond to fire at the Econo Lodge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday morning, Rural Metro Fire officials said that crews were responding to a structure fire at the Econo Lodge.

The hotel is at 500 Lovell Road in Knoxville.

Rural Metro reported the fire was out and crews were still on the scene picking up equipment at 2:36 A.M.

This is a developing story.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working structure fire at the Econolodge at 500 Lovell Rd. pic.twitter.com/S1wNF9hWQ0 — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) July 31, 2023

