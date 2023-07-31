Rural Metro Fire crews respond to house fire in North Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday morning, Rural Metro Fire officials said that crews were responding to a house fire in the 9900 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in North Knox County.

The road was closed for an extended period to allow fire crews to work.

This is a developing story.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working house fire in the 9900 block of Chestnut Ridge Rd in North Knox County. This road will be closed for an extended period to allow fire crews to work. pic.twitter.com/fFBWLk7HMg — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) July 31, 2023

