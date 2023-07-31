Rural Metro Fire crews respond to house fire in North Knox County
Rural Metro officials closed Chestnut Ridge Road to allow crews to work
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday morning, Rural Metro Fire officials said that crews were responding to a house fire in the 9900 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in North Knox County.
The road was closed for an extended period to allow fire crews to work.
This is a developing story.
