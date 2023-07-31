Self-driving taxis coming to Nashville, testing already underway

The company’s CEO said that Nashvillians will be seeing driverless Cruise autonomous vehicles (AV) in a few months.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cruise, a self-driving car company, is expanding and introducing its driverless taxis to Nashville.

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt announced the expansion into Music City on July 27 as Nashville is set to be the company’s next robotaxi-enabled city.

Vogt said Nashvillians will see driverless Cruise autonomous vehicles (AV) in a few months. However, it seems the company has already begun testing its service on July 28.

Cruise says its testing in Nashville is the first step to learn the city’s roads and driving behaviors. “Over the coming weeks, we’ll focus on finetuning our generalizable AI technology to understand these nuances and unique elements before going driverless,” Cruise said.

“Today we are announcing Nashville as our next robotaxi-enabled city! You’ll see driverless @cruise AVs there in a few months. This brings us from 1 city to 7 in about a year - and there are still more to come,” Vogt tweeted.

You can read his full thread on Cruise and its expansion plans below:

“Cruise is an all-electric, driverless car company backed by GM, singularly focused on our mission to improve road safety, reduce emissions, and reduce congestion through driverless ride-hail and delivery. To date we have over 3 million driverless miles under our belt, and operations in San Francisco, Phoenix and across Texas,” the company said.

